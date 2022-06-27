New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 99205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.
About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)
Read More
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.