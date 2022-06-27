New BitShares (NBS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.44 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $8.44 million and $901,104.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00181133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014667 BTC.

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

