Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 2,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,230,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.