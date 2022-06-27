NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of OTC NLCP opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01).

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

