NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 88,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 153,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

