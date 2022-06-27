NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 130,346 shares.The stock last traded at $61.14 and had previously closed at $60.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $389,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

