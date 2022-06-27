Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 15.18% 12.09% 1.18% Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 11.50% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 4 1 0 2.00 Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 5 0 2.56

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 383.76%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Nordea Bank Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.33 billion 1.12 $1.03 billion $0.73 7.16 Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.08 $4.30 billion $0.96 9.83

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 1,346 offices; 9,498 ATMs; and 2,540 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.