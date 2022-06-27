Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,631 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,407.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,748. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

