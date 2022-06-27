Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,884. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

