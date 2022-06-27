Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 249.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,545. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

