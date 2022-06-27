Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.30. 54,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

