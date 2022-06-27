Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $150.78. 16,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.