Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 507,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

