Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.13. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

