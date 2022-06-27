Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 699 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

