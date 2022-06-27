Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $480.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $521.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $393.13 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.