Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $3.64. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 6,511 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $821.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.