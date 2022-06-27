Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.43

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 842052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

