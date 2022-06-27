Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Critical Review

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocado Group and AGC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AGC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocado Group and AGC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.35 -$307.17 million N/A N/A AGC $15.47 billion 0.52 $1.13 billion $1.03 6.98

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A AGC 7.15% 8.59% 4.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGC beats Ocado Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

AGC Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

