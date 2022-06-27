Offshift Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $92,108.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,817.06 or 0.99930546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00038055 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023747 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.