Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $260.12. 30,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,750. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

