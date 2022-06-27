Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.88.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $260.12. 30,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,750. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average of $294.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
