Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.73. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

