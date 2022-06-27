Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 880,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.