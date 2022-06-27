O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $3,333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 157.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $640.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,998. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $550.77 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.