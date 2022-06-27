OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.91.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

