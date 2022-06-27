PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.27

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

