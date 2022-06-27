Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

PCYG stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.