Paybswap Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $65,159.71 and $17.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars.

