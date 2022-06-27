Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($226.32) to €217.00 ($228.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($165.26) to €169.00 ($177.89) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

