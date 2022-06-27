Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 37,133 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.81. 72,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

