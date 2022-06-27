Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,612 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

