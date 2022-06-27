Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 756,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,281,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,551,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after buying an additional 311,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

