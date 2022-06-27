Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PEYUF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

