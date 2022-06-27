Phantasma Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $306,685.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,713.61 or 1.00058135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,470,281 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.