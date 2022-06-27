PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
PhenixFIN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
PhenixFIN Company Profile (Get Rating)
