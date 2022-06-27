Phore Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $317,891.64 and $1,161.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,234,338 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

