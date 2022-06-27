Piper Sandler Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $48.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.79.

BK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

