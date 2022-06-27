Piper Sandler Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $78.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.