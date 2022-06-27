Polis (POLIS) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Polis has a total market cap of $399,711.95 and $840.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005738 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00590483 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005430 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00180834 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

