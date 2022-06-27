PolkaDomain (NAME) Market Capitalization Hits $142,080.17

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $142,080.17 and $53.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

