PolkaWar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $496,810.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $1.00 million and $496,810.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

