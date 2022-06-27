Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.23).

POLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £947.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,630.50 ($19.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

