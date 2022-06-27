Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $49.96. Portland General Electric shares last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 19,662 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

