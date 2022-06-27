Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

DTIL stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $75,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 175,529 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

