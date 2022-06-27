Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.92. 2,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.