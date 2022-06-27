Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

