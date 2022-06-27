Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. 116,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491,771. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

