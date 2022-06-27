Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. 116,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491,771. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
