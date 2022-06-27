Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

