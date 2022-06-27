Procyon Advisors LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.63. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.