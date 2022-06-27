Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $647,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,399. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

